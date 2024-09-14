A shocking video shows what some describe as a possible sighting of a UFO in Zitácuaro, Michoacán, has gone viral on social media.

The alleged flying saucer was captured in broad daylight on September 8 and shared via the @michangoonga account on platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The post, accompanied by the video, reads: “Is it a plane!? A UFO!? A drone!? Superman? This object was spotted today in the skies of Zitácuaro, Michoacán,” which generated a wave of comments and speculation from users.

The object, which appears to float stationary in the skywas recorded from different angles, including a shot shared by user @A_gZm, which further fueled the debate about the nature of what was seen in the Michoacan sky.

Among the reactions, some users expressed their wish for extraterrestrial beings to visit us, while others tried to offer more earthly explanations: “Is it a balloon?”, “It’s a kite,” some commented.

So far, there is no official confirmation about the origin of the mysterious object, but the video continues to fuel theories about the possible presence of UFOs in Mexico.

