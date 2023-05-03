Video of alleged drone attack on Kremlin released

A video of an alleged drone attack on the Kremlin has been released. Video posted Telegram– “Rise” channel.

The footage shows a UAV flying over the territory of the Kremlin. The device explodes in the air near the flagpole attached to the dome of the Senate Palace.

In addition, on the video you can see the Kremlin wall, as well as stands and scenery that will be involved in the celebration of the 78th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The attempt of drones to attack the residence of the President of Russia in the Kremlin became known on Wednesday, May 3. The administration of the head of state noted that at that time Russian President Vladimir Putin was in Novo-Ogaryovo.

According to presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the attempted attack will not change plans for the May 9 parade. A Kremlin spokesman confirmed that Putin would attend the parade.