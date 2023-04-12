Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday called on the international community and its leaders to act urgently with concrete measures to help kyiv defeat Russia against the A video appears in which an alleged Russian soldier beheads a Ukrainian prisoner of war.

“How easily these beasts kill! This video of the execution of a Ukrainian prisoner of war, the world must see. This is a video of Russia as it is,” Zelensky said in a message on Instagram.

This is a video found on Russian social networks by the American television network CNN that supposedly shows the beheading of a living Ukrainian soldier at the hands of a Russian military.

In the video, which lasts 1 minute and 40 seconds and has been circulating online since Tuesday, a man in camouflage clothing and his face covered is seen cutting the throat of another, dressed in uniform, lying on the ground and shouting ” this hurts!”.

After a few seconds, the screaming stops and a man behind the camera is heard in Russian inciting the executioner to “cut off his head”. He ends the decapitation with a knife and at the end, shows his head to the camera. “You have to put it in a bag and send it to the commander,” says a voice, in Russian.

The camera also focuses on the victim’s vest, which bears the trident of the Ukrainian shield and a skull.

The images would have been recorded last summer and the Ukrainian secret service is trying to identify those who appear in them. AFP has not been able to verify the authenticity of the video, nor where or when it was recorded.

The Ukrainian security service (SBU) opened an investigation into this “war crime”. “We will find these monsters (…) They will be punished,” said its manager, Vassyl Maliuk.

Deputy Defense Minister Ganna Maliar said authorities are “doing everything possible to identify the deceased.”

Russia, which normally denies accusations of crimes against its military and accuses Kiev of fixing the facts, demanded to check if the recording was real.

“Of course these are horrible images,” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitri Peskov told reporters. But, “in the world of ‘fakes’ (falsehoods) in which we live, the authenticity of this video must be verified,” he added.

The head of the Wagner group of Russian mercenaries, Yevgueni Prigozhin, for his part, denied that his units, which are currently fighting in Bakhmut, in the eastern region of Donetsk, are linked to the beheading of the Ukrainian soldier.

“I saw that video. It is wrong when people are beheaded, but I did not find anywhere that this takes place in Bakhmut or that Wagner fighters participate in this execution,” Prigozhin said on his Telegram account.

international condemnation

The video caused condemnation in the international community. The UN mission in Kiev said it was “appalled” by these images and mentioned a second recording showing “mutilated bodies, apparently of Ukrainian prisoners of war.”

“Unfortunately it is not an isolated incident,” lamented the mission, demanding to investigate the facts and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The European Union (EU) also demanded that “all perpetrators and accomplices of war crimes” in Ukraine be held accountable.

If the recording is true, “it is a new brutal reminder of the inhuman nature of Russian aggression,” in the words of Nabila Massrali, the spokeswoman for the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell.

The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, said today that he is “mortified by the appalling video” in which an alleged Russian soldier beheads a Ukrainian prisoner of war.

“Mortified by appalling video showing the murder of a Ukrainian prisoner of war by a Russian soldier,” Michel wrote on his Twitter account, adding that “accountability and justice must prevail over terror and impunity.” .

Zelenski, for his part, stated that “this is not an accident […] This had happened before. So it was in Bucha. Thousands of times”, alluding to the kyiv suburb that became a symbol of atrocities attributed to the Russian army.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called Russia “worse than Islamic State,” a jihadist organization that used to film executions of its hostages, usually by beheading. “Russian terrorists must be expelled from Ukraine and the UN and held accountable for their crimes,” he reiterated.

*With AFP and EFE