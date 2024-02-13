Social media pioneers posted a video documenting the moment the game fell in the entertainment city.

Iraqi websites and local social media pages quoted a security source as saying that the Governor of Wasit, Muhammad Jamil Al-Mayahi, issued an order to close the “Dream Games City”, arrest the person responsible for it, and open an investigation to find out the causes of the accident.

Iraqi websites also indicated that a Wasit health official confirmed that 15 children were injured in the Kut Games City incident, in addition to 3 other people.

No deaths were recorded as a result of the accident, although there were some injuries that required admission to the intensive care unit.