Tina Calig said that she photographed the strange-looking animal from her home in the village of Hill Country, and she is still shocked by its unusual shape.

In an interview with the local “KENS” channel, Calige explained that she was inside her house when she heard a strange sound in the garden.

“The strange animal was eating the berries that fell from the trees,” she added.

After publishing pictures of the animal, she received many suggestions about what it is, as some of them said that it was the “chupacabra” animal, a mythical creature in the folklore of parts of the Americas, and its alleged first sighting was recorded in Puerto Rico.

Others, according to Calig, saw that the animal is an unknown species that mixes a wolf and a dog, according to what was reported by the “UBI” news agency.

Hill Country officials have reached out to the Texas Wildlife Service for help identifying the animal.

For her part, the mammal specialist at the San Antonio Zoo, Rachel Malstaff, expected the animal to be a wolf or a dog with scabies or other skin problems.