According to the latest information, Ramos killed 18 children and a teacher, before the police shot him dead.

One of the accounts indicates that the attacker stormed the school armed with a pistol, in addition to an automatic rifle, he believes. Before that, he had a traffic accident while trying to escape from the site of his grandmother’s murder.

The authorities have not yet revealed the ages and names of the victims and their final number, noting the need to notify the families first.

American elementary school students are usually between 5 and 11 years old.

Biden: I’m tired of this

For his part, US President Joe Biden called on the United States to stand up to the gun lobby hours after the killing of 18 children and at least one teacher, when a young man stormed their elementary school in Texas.

In a speech to the nation delivered from the White House, Biden asked, “When, for God’s sake, are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?”

It’s time to turn this pain into action, for every parent, for every citizen of this country,” Biden added, visibly moved. “We need to make it clear to every elected official in this country that it’s time to act.”

“The list of mass murders is long. I’m tired of this. We have to act and stop these massacres,” Biden said. “I’ve worked all my life as a senator on legislation to stop these incidents.”

The US President stressed that “no child can go and buy a gun, this is wrong. We must stand up to this industry.”

Biden went on to say, “This kind of incident only happens in the United States. We have to stand up to pressure groups.”