A projectile fired from a MLRS by the Ukrainian Armed Forces hit a civilian car near Belgorod

IN Telegram– the channel “Two Majors” has published a video of a civilian car being hit by a projectile fired from a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) during the shelling of Belgorod by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

The dashcam footage shows a car driving towards the road being hit and a powerful explosion. Another blow hit trees along the road.

A video was also published showing the moment the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck Belgorod.

According to the latest data from Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, 45 people were injured in the attack, including seven children, and five more people could not be saved: a woman and four men did not receive medical assistance.

On Friday evening, August 30, Belgorod residents reported that a townhouse caught fire after shelling. Residents also claim that several cars and buildings caught fire near the City Mall shopping center. Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov explained that air defense systems were activated against several air targets in the city.