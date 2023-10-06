A video clip published by Uttar Pradesh Police showed the process of catching the snake using a rope and a bag.

According to the Indian website “India Today”, the snake was approximately 2.5 meters long.

The police praised the person who dealt with the snake that curled up on a motorcycle, and tried to attack the people who were in the place after it coiled around a motorcycle.

The video, which spread on social media, received great praise from its viewers, and they praised the “brave” policeman who dealt with the situation very professionally.

Uttar Pradesh Police did not say how the giant snake got into the truck, which was traveling between a number of Indian states.