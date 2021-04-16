The mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot, has called for calm to the citizens on the occasion of the broadcast this Thursday of a video of the Chicago Police, which shows the death of a 13-year-old boy, Adam Toledo , by the shooting of an agent. The events occurred on March 29 in the Hispanic neighborhood of La Villita. The camera footage attached to the policeman’s uniform shows the driving in a car and then a chase on the run, up an alley. At the moment of the shot, it is seen how the teenager had his hands up when he turns around and faces the officer, identified as Eric Stillman, 34.

Following the incident, the police department had said they found a weapon at the scene, and that it was the one allegedly held by the minor. The The New York Times carried out a detailed analysis of the images and a second video released by the authorities. In the moments leading up to the shooting, it shows the analysis of the Times, Adam can be seen holding what appears to be a weapon, which he drops behind a wooden fence just before raising his hands.

The episode lasted a fraction of a second, and as Lightfoot declared “it was an incredibly painful tragedy.” The Civil Police Responsibility Office (COPA), in charge of investigating this type of incident, published this among a score of videos recorded with the cameras of the policemen deployed in the place, as well as security in the area.

Local authorities expect possible protests and incidents this Thursday in the streets of Chicago after the images were released, so Lightfoot asked people to “express themselves peacefully.” This video comes to light after the death of young African American Daunte Wright last Sunday during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, sparked a wave of protests against police violence. It also coincides with the trial, in the same state, against Derek Chauvin, one of the four police officers accused of the murder of George Floyd in May 2020, which unleashed a wave of racial protests throughout the country.

