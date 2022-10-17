Paedia International Hospital in Rome said in a press statement that the 35-year-old patient, whose name was not revealed, remained awake playing the saxophone, during a 9-hour operation to remove a tumor from his brain.

Doctors explained that the musical performance allowed the surgeons to determine the different functions of his brain during the operation, according to the UPI news agency.

Dr Christian Bergna, who led the surgery team, said in a statement: “Surgery while awake enables highly accurate mapping during surgery of the neural networks that underlie various brain functions such as playing, speaking, moving, remembering and counting.”

He added: “The goal of surgery while awake is to remove a brain tumor or vascular malformation such as cavernous tumors located in certain areas of the brain, without affecting the patient’s other vital functions.”