It is claimed that a trailer for a new game of lego harry potter in instagram. The image, which was sent to VGC but will not be published here for copyright reasons, apparently appeared on the page of instagram of Warner Bros South Africa before being promptly removed.

The image shows a minifigure of harry potter, with the date ‘8.25.23’. The image also includes the logo of TT Gamesthe company behind the video games of Lego.

If it’s legit, this could be the game’s first confirmation of Lego that has been rumored for a long time and that would present the universe of Harry Potter in the style of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

When asked, a person with knowledge of the project confirmed that it was still in development, but could not confirm whether the announcement was legitimate.

Lego Harry Potter Years 1-4 and Lego Harry Potter Years 5-7 were released during the generation of Xbox 360 and then combined into a collection, which was subsequently adapted to ps4 in 2016, then to Xbox One and switches in 2018.

After a long period without producing new toys from lego harry potter after the conclusion of the film saga in 2011, Lego reinstated his license with the magical world in 2018 and has since released dozens of sets.

In 2023 the role-playing game of Harry Potter Hogwarts Legacy. The game, which was embroiled in controversy due to the views of the creator of Harry Potter, JK Rowlingmanaged to sell 15 million copies in its first three months.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: I don’t think LEGO games are good, I played the first few of Star Wars and I think that I am out of the age range to enjoy them, but I understand that they have their niche and I suppose that it is good news for those who wait for the return of these titles. I just wish they would do a remake of the first one that came out for playstation one.