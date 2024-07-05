In another slip of the tongue, adding to a series of previous gaffes in which the president’s lack of focus was evident, Biden confidently asserted that he “will defeat Trump in 2020.”

Joe Biden vowed to defeat Donald Trump “again in 2020,” at a rally in Wisconsin on Friday.

“I will defeat Donald Trump. I will defeat him again in 2020,” the US president said.

Biden, who defeated Trump in the 2020 presidential election, faces an uphill battle to win in 2024, as pressure mounts on him to drop out of the race after a disastrous debate performance last week.