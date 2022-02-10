A giant line of tourists at the Krasnaya Polyana resort in Sochi was caught on video and surprised the Russians. The video appeared in Instagram-account @krasnodar_kray.

The published footage shows how a huge pandemonium of vacationers has formed at the ski resort – dozens of skiers and snowboarders are waiting for their turn to get on the lift. “The situation at the evening skiing at Krasnaya Polyana,” the account administrators signed the post.

The publication caused indignation of the Russians. “It’s even interesting, isn’t it too lazy for them all to stand?”, “You drive for five minutes, you wait in line for another two hours. And it doesn’t cost a penny…”, “And if something happens on the slope, you won’t call for help at all… Resorts don’t need security,” users were indignant in the comments.

At the same time, some subscribers reacted to the situation with humor. “Zombie Apocalypse”, “What, the whole country is on vacation? Do I work alone?”, “This is the Moscow metro at rush hour, only everyone is on skis”, “Guys, didn’t the omicron run by chance?” they joked.