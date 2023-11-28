According to the British Sky News network, the truck equipped with a forklift, weighing about 15 tons, was stolen on Saturday evening from outside a school in Ann Arbor, Michigan, using a key that the boy found in a closet.

The police chased the truck after they noticed that the driver did not turn on the headlights and was traveling at a speed not exceeding 30 kilometers per hour.

But the boy did not stop driving, and remained on the run for more than an hour, during which he crashed into about 10 cars.

Ann Arbor police said: “This was an extremely dangerous situation that could have ended with serious injuries. The incident remains under criminal investigation.”

She indicated that the incident did not cause any human casualties.

The police published a video clip showing the truck being chased, while the officer was urging the boy to “stop now” and warning his colleague not to stop in front of him.

The boy was eventually arrested after about an hour of pursuit, and taken to a juvenile detention center.