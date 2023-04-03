Video | Observations of a strange light phenomenon were made all over Finland

Ursa has received hundreds of sightings of fireballs around Finland. The trajectory of the fireball is not yet known exactly, but it seems to have fallen in Finland or Sweden. A fireball can be accompanied by a falling meteorite.

Around Finland observations were made on Sunday evening of a bright ball of fire which fell quite slowly through the sky.

The celestial association Ursa has received more than three hundred observations of the fireball.their perception system. Fireballs have been observed especially in western Finland. Observations have come into the system from Raasepori to Sodankylä.

A fireball was spotted in the sky around 21:23. Ursa estimated that the fireball was visible in the sky for about five seconds. Ursa spokesperson Anne Liljeström says that the fireball moved quite slowly in the sky.

Several tell the Sky Watchers-found on the site a strange light phenomenon that dripped from the sky as they watched the evening’s election broadcast.

The bright ball also had either a tail or a tail, several people say. You could see orange, red or yellow in the ball. One describes that the tail of the ball had all the colors of the rainbow.

Some say that the ball turned green as it moved through the sky. The fireball is said to have left behind a greenish trail.

Some say they mistook a fireball for an emergency rocket, an airplane or a helicopter.

The same the fireball could also be seen in Sweden and Norway. For this reason, the fireball’s exact information is determined by the fireball networks of the Nordic countries.

The trajectory of the fireball is not yet known very precisely, but it seems to have fallen in Finland or Sweden.

“Roughly estimated, the fallout area is located off the coast of Sweden west of Vaasa,” he estimates Ursa in its announcement.

Fireballs are unusually bright shooting stars that may be accompanied by a falling meteorite. They are visible in the sky for about 1-5 seconds.

If the light phenomenon is visible in the sky for more than 20 seconds, it is probably not a fireball, as specified on the Ursa observation system website.