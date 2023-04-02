Mexico.- Students, upon finishing their studies, are faced with finding employment opportunities in the field that they specialized in, sometimes when they cannot practice, they look for other forms of earn a living.

Recently the story of a nurse who, having difficulty getting a job, seeks to make a living with a blue wig and a red nose, for which she is called the blue clown.

It was through the social network of Facebook, where the account of Pía Díaz, disseminated the audiovisual material with the description “removing make-up from strangers, his story is very sad”, allowing to know the moving narration of a situation that thousands of graduates experience. Due to difficulty of places

He worked in an agency to care for people, however, he stated that after being on guard duty, he had an unpleasant experience when depositing his payment. Since he did not acquire his earnings for working.

Since she did not have a place, she has not been able to practice or train elsewhere, therefore, faced with the difficulty of being a nurse in Mexico, she decided to find another way to earn a living.

“All this is very difficult, not to find us something, really that we want to do, good opportunities to be a nurse in general or degree or a specialty, it is very difficult“said the health graduate.

For this reason, faced with the obstacles to exercise, he dedicates himself to making people laugh, holding games and rewards for children, stopping in places where people pass by, thus making balloons and attracting everyone’s attention.

Likewise, she recounted one of the worst moments in which she had to work making people laugh, when she was devastated, since she had to work to bring money home.

When her mother had surgery, she had to go to work because “the show must go on”, even though she had to take care of her and feed her, for this reason, with all the responsibilities on top of her, she made an effort to go and give happiness. to the streets, so he did not recount in the video that went viral.

Finally, in the clip, she was very happy to say that with the money she was given for accepting to remove her makeup, she could take her nephews for a walk.