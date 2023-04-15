Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Split

“Alarm start” – two Eurofighters took off in Austria on Easter Monday because of a passenger plane. A video shows how a Eurofighter establishes visual contact with the aircraft.

Update from April 13, 2:10 p.m.: On Easter Monday (April 10) no radio contact could be established in Austrian airspace with the passenger plane of the Israeli airline El Al Israel Airlines. She was on her way from Amsterdam to Tel Aviv. Two Eurofighters climbed up to the machine to establish visual contact. A video shared on Twitter on April 13 shows a Eurofighter filmed from inside the plane.

The background is still unclear. The plane landed safely and without further incident. Neither the Israeli airline nor the Israel Aviation Authority commented on the incident, like the Times of Israel reported. Also the request from IPPEN.MEDIA to ELAL has so far remained unanswered.

“Alarm start”: Eurofighters apparently intercept passenger planes over Austria

First report from April 11th: Vienna – The exact background to the “alarm start” is initially unclear. It is known that two Eurofighters took off on Monday at 1.08 p.m. from the Zeltweg air base (Austria). The reason for this is said to have been a lack of radio contact from a passenger plane operated by the Israeli airline El Al Israel Airlines.

Austria: Eurofighters intercept Israeli aircraft – radio link lost

The Israeli line’s Boeing 777-200 was actually on its way from Amsterdam to Tel Aviv. However, the machine was in Austrian airspace without radio contact. The two Eurofighters intercepted the aircraft over Spittal an der Drau. The radio connection was then restored.

“At 1.20 p.m. the radio connection was restored; with simultaneous visual contact by the Eurofighters,” writes spokesman for the Austrian Ministry of Defense Michael Bauer on Twitter.

Flight LY 338 took off from Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS) on Easter Monday at 12:10 p.m., about 15 minutes late, according to the Schiphol Airport website. The passenger plane was therefore a Boeing 777-200. The EL Al plane landed safely in Tel Aviv at 5:13 p.m. local time on Easter Monday. It is not yet known why radio contact with the Israeli machine was temporarily lost.

The flight path of a Russian government jet caused a stir last year. The EU has closed its airspace to Russian planes. Nevertheless, a Russian Ilyushin Il-96-300 landed at Euro-Airport Basel. Due to a mega breakdown at the Swiss air traffic control Skyguide, the airspace in Switzerland was closed for hours in 2022. Thousands of passengers were stuck in Zurich and Geneva. (ml)