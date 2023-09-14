A group of young people beat up two teenagers in the city of Cancunwhen they arrived at a party, the attack is investigated by the State Prosecutor’s Office.

The brutal aggression was recorded In a video broadcast on social networks, a group of young people can be seen hitting the victims who cannot be distinguished because they are on the floor and because of the darkness.

Even some of the aggressors they beat the victims with sticksall this happened while other young people observe and even laugh at the attack.

Local media initially reported that It is a single victim, a 20-year-old young man identified as Brayan, who went to the party to pick up his girlfriend, however, the Prosecutor’s Office states that the victims are two teenagers.

The events occurred on September 9 in the streets of Supermanzana 201, the agency said.

It should be noted that there is already a complaint “against a group of young people who directly attacked two defenseless teenagers.”

Group of young people beat two teenagers outside a party in Cancun

This attack adds to the one recently registered in Puebla, where a group of young people attacked Ernesto ‘Neto’ Calderón, outside the Angelópolis Shopping Center.

The aggressors belong to wealthy families and attend expensive private universities, which have disapproved of the behavior of those accused.

Receives more news on WhatsApp