Saturday, January 13, 2024
Video | "Not really interested" – We asked what Tiktok users think about the app's data security concerns

January 12, 2024
HS Now|Video

The security police has warned about Tiktok's data security, and several members of parliament have said they are worried about it. We asked people who use Tiktok what they think about it. See the answers in the video.

Inkeri Harju HS

| Updated

Read more: “I would like to stop just as a statement” – This is how MPs commented on Supo's Tiktok warnings

Read more: Tiktok should be banned in the EU, says MP Salla, who previously worked at Metal

Read more: The MP got excited about Tiktok at the beginning of his term, but eventually ended up removing it completely

Read more: Tiktok takes and the media takes a hit

See also  Coronavirus EU coronary vaccination certificate valid for nine months from the second dose

Correction January 12 at 2:10 p.m.: In the previously published version of the video, it was wrongly claimed that Ville Merinen was a member of parliament from the left-wing coalition. Merinen is a representative of Sdp.

Correction January 12 at 20:48: In the previously published version of the video, it was erroneously stated that MPs would have commented on the matter to HS. In reality, they comment on the matter to STT or on Instagram.

Inkeri Harju HS

Recommended

