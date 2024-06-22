On the second day of Euro 2024 in Germany, Portugal and Turkey faced each other in an exciting group F match, where both teams sought to consolidate first position in the group after winning their respective initial matches. Portugal opened the scoring in the 21st minute with a goal from Bernardo Silva, putting the Portuguese in the lead early in the match. However, the most surprising thing about the meeting was yet to happen.
Portugal’s second goal came unexpectedly and was a hard blow for Türkiye. In an unfortunate play, Turkish defender Samet Akaydin scored an own goal that left his team in a compromised position. It all started with an error in a pass by João Cancelo, who was trying to connect with Cristiano Ronaldo. However, Cancelo sent the ball in the opposite direction of Ronaldo’s run, causing confusion in the Turkish defense. Akaydin, not realizing that his goalkeeper had moved from the goal, attempted to return the ball with a back pass.
The tragedy was consummated when Akaydin’s pass could not be intercepted by either the goalkeeper or the other Turkish centre-back, and the ball ended up crossing the goal line. This blunder gave Portugal a 2-0 lead, complicating Turkey’s aspirations in the match. The desolation on the faces of Akaydin and his teammates reflected the magnitude of the mistake, and although Turkey tried to recover, the own goal became a turning point in the match.
