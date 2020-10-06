“It’s very, very hard to apprehend someone who is in pain and who themselves doesn’t quite know how to explain it. “

Lucille Zolla has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, like Thibault, the brother of rapper Gringe and nearly 600,000 people in France. “There is not schizophrenia, there is schizophrenia. Everyone develops different schizophrenia, there are a lot of different symptoms. Afterwards, the biggest symptoms are psychotic crises, psychotic anxieties. You can also hear voices, but not all schizophrenics hear voices“, explains Lucille.

Both wish to inform and break taboos on schizophrenia. “30% of people in France are embarrassed if they have a family meal with someone with a psychiatric illness. So there are still big taboos to be lifted with regard to all psychiatric illnesses and more particularly schizophrenia too.“, regrets Lucille. Lucille co-founded the association La Maison Perchée to support people with mental disorders and their families.

Gringe and his brother discuss schizophrenia in their book “Together, we bark in silence. “” Your book, it is magnificent and that is what it shows: it is that a fraternal relationship or a mother-daughter relationship or even a sister-in-law or brother-in-law, c is super important to be able to manage the disease on a daily basis“Lucille tells Gringe.