The northern lights occur when solar flares launch charged particles toward Earth at hundreds of kilometers per second. Normally, the phenomenon is seen more at the poles because the magnetic field that protects the Earth is weaker. However, when the solar storm is very powerful, it can shake the magnetosphere and let the particles draw auroras as far south as Spain or Cuba. A maximum of solar activity is expected to be reached between 2024 and 2025 and this increases the chances that the phenomenon will occur more frequently much further south than usual.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, x and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.