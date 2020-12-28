Nora Fatehi, who is always in the news due to her killer dance moves and looks more than her acting, is ready to strike again. Dilbar, Kamariya, Saki-Saki and recently Nora, who won the hearts of people with her dance in the song ‘Nach Meri Rani’ by Guru Randhawa, is busy preparing for her next video. Nora Fatehi recently shared some videos of her dance practice on her Instagram story.

In these clips, Killer is once again showing dance moves. These dance moves of Nora in caps with black sports bra and shorts are winning the hearts of the fans. Nora has also written above this video, ‘Coming Soon’. Watch Nora’s video here:



Please tell that Nora Fatehi made her Bollywood debut in 2014. After this, she became very famous with the TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss 9’. After this, Nora’s dance in ‘Bahubali’ dominated the people. After this Nora Fatehi performed in many great dance videos in films. Speaking of acting, Nora has worked in films like Salman Khan’s ‘Bharat’ and ‘Street Dancer 3D’.

