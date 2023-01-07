Noelia 43-year-old, decided to add sensuality to social networks, this after having danced in green lace lingerie with which she left nothing to the imagination, since her well-formed rear guard was the one that stole prominence among her fans.

There were more than six thousand likes, in addition to various comments of all kinds, that the Puerto Rican singer received, who has had one of the most daring bodies in the entertainment world for years, so she always tries to keep it in shape.

“Noelia is like wanting a milk chocolate ice cream and they served you the water chocolate, Noelia is cool… you are in my mind”, “But I like you more transparent than silk, my good thing”, “You look beautiful, divine wonderful charming you have a beautiful body and beautiful legs”, write the fans when seeing Noelia.

With this video, the blonde singer wants to remind everyone that she has an account with private content where she can see how God brought her into the world, since she has always represented a sensuality that only she knows how to handle.

It is worth mentioning that the interpreter of Tú is preparing a tour with a band in various places in the United States in 2023, so her loyal fans are already preparing to go see the super sexy artist who hopes to give a first-rate show.