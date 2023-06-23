They don’t happen often, but when they do, it’s party time. We are talking about the supercars of the British Noble. About once every ten years, the small Leicester brand builds a small number of cars. This is the next in line: the Noble M500. With this model, the company remains close to the credo ‘why make it difficult when it can also be done easily?’

What’s a bit odd about the M500 is that it’s less powerful and slower than its predecessor, the M600. Noble recognizes that the all-consuming beast that is the 600 might be a bit too rough. That’s why the large Volvo V8 engine has been exchanged for Ford’s 3.5-liter V6 Ecoboost. Together with two turbos, the V6 provides a power of 507 hp that all goes to the rear wheels.

Simplicity in the Noble M500

If you think supercar interiors are too complicated these days, the Noble M500 is the supercar for you. It has a real handbrake and a manual gearbox. There are also two screens in the middle and one for the driver. You wanted even more basic elements? How about no driving assistance except for a little bit of traction control? This is how the M500 becomes a real one old school supercar.

And then the price. The Noble M500 is currently still in its prototype phase. Therefore, no price has been set yet. The company does say that the M500 will have a target price of 150,000 pounds, which is about 175,000 euros. Does that make it an entry-level supercar? And how does it actually drive? You will find out in the video below.