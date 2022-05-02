Michoacán.- A complicated night is what the residents of Zitacuaro, Michoacanthen a confrontation was recorded in the municipal seat of the municipality.

According to the medium “The Broken Chair” The confrontation took place within a neighborhood in the El Cerrito neighborhoodwhere authorities of the three orders of government arrived to attend to the event.

Upon arrival, the local and federal forces were met with gunfire, which sparked a confrontation that caused fear among the residents. During the roar of the shots, local residents captured some videos in which the detonations can be seen.

Some of the footage would have been captured a few meters from the confrontation, because the maneuvers carried out by municipal police can be observed.

The local media reported that due to this confrontation four alleged criminals were killed and a woman was arrested. During this day of violence, shots were also reported in the neighborhoods, Moral, Manantiales El Naranjo and Carolina.