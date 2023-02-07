Nicole Chavez became the second eliminated from The House of the Famouswhich has caused a stir, since the public is happy that their requests are heard, but another controversy has just arisen.

But the videos of Nicole Chávez continue to go viral on social networks, since now users have noticed that the Mexican actress did less to Culiacánwhen La Materialista told her that the place where she was registered at birth was the capital of Sinaloa.

You may be interested in:

As expected, the daughter of the boxing legend, far from remaining silent, told her partner that it was not true and made it clear that she was an American citizen, but Internet users did not like his gesture when listening to Culiacán.

And it is that many noticed that the young woman prefers to be a thousand times an American citizen than a Sinaloan, which generated tremendous hate, especially on TikTok where they began to say that they would remove her from the reality show.

It may interest you:

It is worth mentioning that Julio César Chávez confessed to Laura Bozzo that he had received many attacks for his daughter’s behavior, that is why at the Casa de Los Famosos gala he felt sorry for him, something for which the Peruvian was highly criticized .