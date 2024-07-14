Spain and England have everything at stake in the Euro 2024 final. They were unable to take advantage in the first half of the match, but came out with more energy in the second half.
At the start of the second half of this match, when La Roja was worried about Rodri’s absence at half-time, he immediately appeared Nico Williams to score the first goal of the match and give Spain the lead. In the 47th minute, after a great combination between the young Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, Spain scored the 1-0 that made their fans explode in the Olympiastation Berlin.
With his assist in the Euro 2024 final, Lamine Yamal became the top assist-maker in this edition of the tournament, with four assists in his personal tally.
The two Spanish gems have put in a great performance in this competition and, without a doubt, have contributed to the Furia Roja being just a few minutes away from winning their fourth European Championship.
The duo of Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams have been a real nightmare for the defences of all of Spain’s rivals. This duo has delivered results and their future is more than promising.
