In a match with an exciting ending, Germany tied with Switzerland by a score of 1-1. Niclas Füllkrug’s goal fell at minute 90+2 when the Nati were already savoring the three points and the lead in Group A of Euro 2024.
Following a service from David Raum on the left wing, Füllkrug beat Manuel Akanji and Granit Xhaka inside the area, rose and headed past goalkeeper Yann Sommer.
Thanks to this header from the Borussia Dortmund player, Germany managed to take first place in Group A of Euro 2024.
Germany was in first place in the group with seven points, the result of two wins and one draw, while Switzerland was second in the sector, with five points, after two draws and one victory.
Germany’s opponent in the round of 16 will come from Group B, which includes Spain, Italy, Albania and Croatia. The Red Fury seems on track to take the lead, although Albania will seek victory to advance to the next round.
Italy could be Germany’s most likely rival in the round of 16, although it still needs to play its match against Croatia and for the necessary combinations to fall into place.
