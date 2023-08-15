On Tuesday evening, the official account of Al-Hilal Club published a video of a group of young men playing football in the streets of Riyadh, before Neymar appeared at the end of the video wearing the Al-Hilal shirt.

Neymar said in English: “I am here, I am in Saudi Arabia, I am Hilali.”

And Al-Hilal’s account wrote in Portuguese: “The beautiful talent that attracts everyone’s attention.”

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Neymar will receive $ 300 million during a two-year contract, which could rise to $ 400 million, according to the terms of advertisements and performance-related additions.