This Friday the cruise arrives Neymar to the port of Saints, after three days of extravagant parties with DJs on board, singing 'influencers' and several Brazilian celebrities.

The Brazilian soccer player's fabulous cruise set sail this Tuesday, December 26, from the city of Santos, in Brazil, and is in the news on the lack of control that is experienced on board, with the Brazilian star as the protagonist.

Despite being injured, Neymar does not waste his time on the cruise, where he carries out his 'strict' recovery after surgery on the cruciate ligament and meniscus in his knee.

There have been three days of celebration, each night had a different event and they were classified as: white, a costume one and a tropical one. In addition, there have been activities and concerts by famous Brazilian artists.

Neymar, the captain, is the big star of the boat, They gave him a tremendous gold chain that costs about 2 million Brazilian reals, He was the protagonist with an instrument in the middle of a live concert and he has been showered with beautiful women who want a photo with him.

However, in the last few hours it has been rumored that he found love on board the cruise ship, as he was seen very attached to a blonde woman. The two look quite drunk in the photos that have gone viral on social networks.

Pure luxury, alcohol, music and money on board

All kinds of videos of the cruise called 'Neymar on the High Seas'. Nearly 3,500 people will finish their tour this Friday after several crazy days of partying and drinking, lots of drinking.

The cruise, which had a casino, shops, bowling, gym, spa, games room, 4D cinema, live concerts, theater, showed the true face of the party that the Brazilian star likes, who on crutches gave him what he wanted. He wanted his audience, total lack of control.

Rain of criticism in Brazil

While he is enjoying his vacation, away from Al Hilas and the Brazilian National Team, the media in his country have been harsh on him and criticize him for his crazy rehabilitation, as he must overcome the anterior cruciate ligament injury he suffered in Brazil's match against Uruguay in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

“He chose not to be a high-level player,” they said in the program SporTV Seleçao, after analyzing the injuries he has had.

“If we talk about technical quality, 'Ney' could play for any team in the world. In the World Cup he was one of the best in the world, against Croatia he scored an iconic goal, but things have changed very quickly: his serious injury, his age …”, they warned.

“Neymar's problem is not the injury, it is having chosen to play in Saudi Arabia,” explained one of the guests on the program.

