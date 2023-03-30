And according to the sportskeeda website, Neymar’s loss of this amount came after he played “gambling” for two hours.

The Paris Saint-Germain star was not upset by the loss, as he jokingly pretended to cry, then played sad music, and said sarcastically that he would publish the clip on YouTube.

Neymar underwent successful ankle surgery at Aspetar Hospital in Qatar this month.

Neymar underwent surgery by doctors Peter Duhogue, James Calder and Rodrigo Lasmar, after an injury he sustained during the confrontation with Lille on February 19.

Saint-Germain brought Neymar to “Aspetar” in January 2019, where he underwent a series of medical examinations and evaluations at the Qatari Hospital, as part of his rehabilitation after a metatarsal injury he suffered in February 2018, according to the hospital statement.

The Capital Club indicated earlier that Neymar had suffered several bouts of instability in the right ankle in recent years, and the medical staff in Paris Germain recommended that he perform surgery to repair the ankle in order to avoid the risk of recurrence of the suffering, specifying the period of absence from the stadiums between 3 and 4 months.

The former Barcelona player has played 49 percent of Saint-Germain’s league matches since his arrival.

He was injured in the same right ankle in the first match for Brazil in the World Cup in Qatar at the end of last year against Serbia, before returning to play in the final price.