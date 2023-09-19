Video: Newcastle fan was stabbed in Milan prior to the ‘Champions’

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Newcastle
AFP and taken from the video
Newcastle
The authorities continue the investigation.
A fan of Newcastle iEnglishman, 58 years old, was stabbed by several people last night in Milan (northern Italy), where his team will play this Tuesday against Milan in the first match in Champions League in twenty years.
The fan, who was taken to the Milan Polyclinic hospital after a patrol car intervened, received a stab wound in the back and two in the arms.
Few information
The Italian General Investigations and Special Operations Division (DIGOS) is investigating the incident.
However, for now, according to the aforementioned sources, it is not possible to establish whether the man was attacked for reasons related to football or for other reasons.
This Tuesday, the Giuseppe Meazza (San Siro) will host Newcastle’s return to the top continental competition after twenty years of absence, as well as the reunion between the Italian Sandro Tonalicurrent player for the English team, and who until last season was his fan.
Meanwhile, the other fans of the English team are having fun in Milan, before the crucial match, as seen in the video.
Tomorrow they play Milan – Newcastle.
It is raining in the Italian city, but the English fans don’t care at all.
The guys have fun.pic.twitter.com/sgi5kKr3XV
— Valentín Torres Erwerle ✍️🎙️ (@TorresErwerle) September 18, 2023
