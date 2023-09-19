Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Video: Newcastle fan was stabbed in Milan prior to the 'Champions'

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 19, 2023
in Sports
Video: Newcastle fan was stabbed in Milan prior to the 'Champions'

Newcastle

Newcastle

Photo:

AFP and taken from the video

Newcastle

The authorities continue the investigation.

A fan of Newcastle iEnglishman, 58 years old, was stabbed by several people last night in Milan (northern Italy), where his team will play this Tuesday against Milan in the first match in Champions League in twenty years.

The fan, who was taken to the Milan Polyclinic hospital after a patrol car intervened, received a stab wound in the back and two in the arms.
Few information

The Italian General Investigations and Special Operations Division (DIGOS) is investigating the incident.

However, for now, according to the aforementioned sources, it is not possible to establish whether the man was attacked for reasons related to football or for other reasons.

This Tuesday, the Giuseppe Meazza (San Siro) will host Newcastle’s return to the top continental competition after twenty years of absence, as well as the reunion between the Italian Sandro Tonalicurrent player for the English team, and who until last season was his fan.

Meanwhile, the other fans of the English team are having fun in Milan, before the crucial match, as seen in the video.
