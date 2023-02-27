Admit it: you also secretly thought that this would be another message from a Tesla that drives itself a total loss because Autopilot has a genius idea. But no, in this case it’s the old-fashioned Honda rider’s fault again. A wrong-way driver forces the driver to swerve, giving himself a PIT maneuver.

It’s quite sour, because the driver picked up the Tesla Model S about three hours before. He could choose to spend over 1,300 euros to have the car delivered, but he chose to keep the money in his pocket and take a nice road trip. As far as we were concerned, the perfect choice, but fate had other plans. Check out the crash below.