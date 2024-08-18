Junior de Barranquilla and Fortaleza face each other this Saturday at the Roberto Meléndez stadium and in that game, the Bogotá team puts first place in the BetPlay League standings at stake.

The game was controversial from the start: a penalty was awarded by the central referee of the match, Luis Delgado, and did not merit a lengthy review by the VAR.

The action occurred in the 12th minute, when the visiting full-back Juan Camilo Castillo tried to block Yairo Moreno’s path. At first, it seemed that Castillo took the ball away, but he also managed to touch the attacker.

From that action, in which the VAR ruled in Delgado’s favor, the goalscorer Carlos Bacca scored the goal with which Junior took the lead, two minutes later.

Was there a penalty in favor of Junior?

The @ElVarCentral account, which analyses the actions of referees in Colombian football minute by minute, considered that Castillo had not committed an infraction.

The game is still going on. Santiago Córdoba tied the score for Fortaleza with a header in the 18th minute and then, in the 27th, Luis ‘Cariaco’ González, with a shot from outside the area, made it 2-1.

