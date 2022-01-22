The Naples , with some posts and releases on its official channels , showed the new blue jersey, also signed by EA7. The shirt will be available and on sale immediately, starting today. “This is the shirt of flames! This is the shirt of love”, writes the club. Which then adds on the site:

“The passion for Napoli is burning strong. The Azzurra club is pleased to announce the new jersey dedicated to the love for our great Naples. A love, a passion, an engine that generate strength and feed the fire of our competitive ardor. Warriors on the field. Flames of energy to conquer, together with the love of the Italian people, new goals. The new jerseys will be on sale from 22 January on SSC Napoli Web Store, onAmazon Brand Store, in the SSCN Official Stores “.