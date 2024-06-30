Louisiana has passed a law requiring that the Ten Commandments be posted in all public daycare, school, college and university classrooms in large, easily legible print. The law, passed by the state’s Republican-majority legislature and signed by Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, a conservative, defies U.S. Supreme Court case law on the matter.

Opponents questioned the constitutionality of the law and vowed to challenge it in court. Proponents claimed that the measure is not solely religious, but has historical significance. In the language of the law, the Ten Commandments are “founding documents of our state and national government.”

Under the law, no state funds will be used to implement the mandate. The posters would be paid for through donations.