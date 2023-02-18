United States.- Through social networks the video of a new chemical warehouse fire in Kissimmee, Florida.

Firefighters responded to a massive industrial fire in Kissimee, Florida, after a plastic nursery and greenhouse supply factory exploded.

The Osceola County Fire Department said they responded to a call that arrived around 2am on Thursday morning about a fire behind a Nursery Supplies, Inc.

Fortunately, no firefighters were injured and the workers were evacuated from the area. It should be noted that the plant itself is not on fire and first responders have worked to contain the fire.

Osceola County Fire Department Deputy Chief Jon Haskett said at a news conference that about 75 firefighters and 21 vehicles from Orange, Osceola and Polk counties are working to put out the blaze.

The deputy fire chief added that the firefighters they are using water and foam to control the fire.

Huge fire / Photo: Capture

He added that there was probably an explosion from a propane tank. within the area, but all tanks found were secured.

The fire is expected to be completely under control in the next few hours and it will take several hours to repair the area with melted plastic.

So far the causes of the fire are unknown; however, Impressive videos and images of the fire were disseminated on social networks.