They reveal a new Audio with disturbing noises that were heard at bottom of the Atlantic Ocean after the implosion of the Titan submersible with five crew on board.

Through the documentary “The Titan submarine disaster: Minute by Minute”, from the British network Channel 5an audio will be made public with sounds similar to blows that were heard on the second day of the search for the five crew of the Titan submersible.

According to the fragment that was revealed from the soundsthis audio raised hopes in the families who were looking for the Titan crewsince the symmetry of the blows seemed to be caused by a person.

“It could be someone hitting. The symmetry between those blows is very unusual,” said the former submarine captain of the MarineRyan Ramsey.

The United States Navy confirmed the presence of these knocks around midnight on June 20, however, they suggested that the sound may have been caused by the ocean, animals or ships in the area.

According to the hypotheses of the submersible tragedy, the Titan imploded one hour and 45 minutes after diving towards the Titanic when they were at a depth of 3,650 meters under the sea, where the water pressure killed the five crew members in a matter of seconds.

VIDEO: New AUDIO of disturbing noises revealed after implosion of the TITAN submersible

Stockton Rush61 years old and CEO of OceanGatea company dedicated to expeditions to Titanic, Paul-Henri Nargeoletexpert in Titanic 77 years old, Hamish Harding58-year-old British billionaire, Shahzada Dawooda 48-year-old Pakistani businessman, and his 19-year-old son, Suliman Dawoodwere the fatal victims of the Titan implosion.

The documentary “The Titan submarine disaster: Minute by Minute” will be released in the month of June to commemorate one year since the tragedy.