They came on top of two horses, surrounded the victim, beat her and stole her bicycle. Later they fled at a gallopLike in a “Wild West” movie.

The new attack of the “riderchorros”, which had already had a last antecedent in Conurbano, occurred this Tuesday at noon in La Plata, and was registered by a security camera.

As can be seen in the images, the thieves attacked a young man who was riding his bicycle on 15th Street, between 84 and 85, in the Altos de San Lorenzo area.

One of the assailants rammed the horse the victim, who lost his balance and fell to the ground. Second later, one of his accomplices grabbed the bike and escaped.

Other cases

In September last year, a man was arrested in Los Polvorines, a Malvinas Argentinas party, accused of committing a crime. robbery series mounted on a horse.

His attacks were recorded by security cameras. The modality was repeated: first he followed the victims, then he cornered them with a knife and tried to steal their belongings. I never got off the horse.

The assailant was arrested in Villa de Mayo. He was charged with theft, while the horse was in charge of the Malvinas Argentinas Animal Protection Department.

It was not the first case of “jinetechorro” that was registered in the Province. Also in 2020, two thieves assaulted a neighbor of Pilar on their horses.

LM