The first owner of this BMW 530xd probably didn’t expect his chic sedan to be plodding through the woods somewhere with an external roll cage after fifteen years. Never before has a BMW made such thorough use of its xDrive. If the original four-wheel drive hasn’t been swapped for a different drivetrain long ago, that is. One Francesco threw the car quite a bit higher, blew up the track and fitted huge off-road tires. The turbo blows merrily as the diesel clambers over rocks. More fun than a BMW M5? Maybe.

Rebuilt BMW 5-series goes off-road

#VIDEO #BMW #530xd #E60 #xDrive