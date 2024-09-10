NÉstor Lorenzo, the coach of the Colombian National Team, came out to respond to his compatriot Lionel Scaloni, coach of Argentina, regarding the latter’s complaints regarding the time of the match this Tuesday, on the eighth date of the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

Scaloni complained that the match was played at 3:30 in the afternoon, when the heat, sun and humidity in Barranquilla are much stronger.

“Now we will go to a place (Barranquilla) where it is very hot and we will play at a time that we shouldn’t, but they decided that. They are a very tough opponent and we will try to get a good result,” said Scaloni on Thursday, after the 1-0 victory against Chile. It should be noted that Argentina arrives with one more day of rest.

The Argentine coach touched on the subject again in a new press conference before travelling to Barranquilla. “It is true that the time does not help the spectacle. It is the same for everyone. I say this for the comfort of the footballer. The context of the match will be normal, everyone wants their team to win on the field.”

Lorenzo was asked about the issue at Monday’s press conference. “It’s nothing serious, he later said it’s for everyone and Lionel was right about that too.”. We know that Barranquilla has a special climate and we can adapt a little better because of the memory that the team has, many of them play in Europe too, it’s nothing new that we feel it,” said.

Néstor Lorenzo’s complaint about the Copa América schedule.

However, the Colombian coach took the opportunity to launch a complaint. “It happened to us in the United States. We played two games in Phoenix at 45 degrees, we trained for six days, and with many days of recovery, we were in the last group, four days after Argentina, you never heard me say this: the physicality, the boys felt it,” declared.

However, Lorenzo later played down the issue. “Enjoy the match, don’t create the hype that is being generated, let’s hope it’s a good show,” he said.

Colombia hasn’t fared so well recently playing at 3:30 pm in Barranquilla

In the last four qualifiers (Brazil 2014, Russia 2018, Qatar 2022 and North America 2026), Colombia has played 13 home games in Barranquilla, at 3:30 pm, and has not been so convincing: it won seven games, drew four and lost two.

The defeats were on October 5, 2017, against Paraguay (1-2), on the penultimate date of the qualifiers for Russia 2018, and on November 13, 2020, against Uruguay (0-3), on the third day of the failed route to Qatar 2022.

