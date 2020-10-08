#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

“When I turn around, when I have stopped my political career because it ends one day, I could tell myself that thanks to me, and to others who fought with me, today, he There are no more neonicotinoids in France and that, I would have to my credit “, said Barbara Pompili, Minister of Ecological Transition, Thursday October 8 on Franceinfo, while the National Assembly validated, Tuesday October 6, the return of these insecticides in the event of a health hazard for sugar beets. It is Barbara Pompiliqui had carried in 2016 the ban of neonicotinoids when she was Secretary of State.

At the time, she said, “I was the only one defending this ban. I am very happy that we voted for it and I am very happy that today, we have almost completely got rid of this filth since it is filth”. The temporary reintroduction of neonicotinoids, only in beet fields and for three years, adopted by the National Assembly, does not spoil its pleasure.

We are not going to reintroduce them. Stop scaring people. We just have a few ultra-targeted exemptions in a sector which is beetroot. Barbara pompili to franceinfo

“We give ourselves a little bit of time on a point that poses a problem”, she stressed. “We have an obstacle”, she admits. “We pass it on to responsibility. This is also being really green, it is being responsible and fighting and not doing ‘just, we have to’ to look pretty on TV or on the radio”, she criticizes.

Barbara Pompili denounced “the world of Care Bears where all is well when we take ecological transition measures, everyone is happy, things are going well, everyone is following, it’s great”. But, according to her, “this is not how it is”. Ecology, “it’s a fight because we have to change habits, because there are agricultural methods which have been encouraged for years and which have led us into the wall, which are taking farmers into the wall and that we does not change in five minutes “, she explained.