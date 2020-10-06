#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

The National Assembly voted on the night of Monday to Tuesday, the key provision of the bill allowing the temporary reintroduction of neonicotinoids to save the beet industry. The solemn vote on the entire bill will take place on Tuesday, October 6 in the afternoon. A case which is debated even within the majority. The deputy of Isère Jean-Charles Colas-Roy, who is the referent for the ecological transition of the LREM deputies, will not vote for this project, he refuses “that we open Pandora’s box”, he said Tuesday morning on franceinfo.

franceinfo: You are not going to vote for this project, why?

Jean-Charles Colas-Roy: I think it starts from a good intention to want to help the beet industry which is hard hit by beet yellows propagated by aphids. It is necessary to help this agricultural sector, the sugar sector.

But I think it is not the right solution to go back on the biodiversity law, which was a major environmental step forward. I think there were other solutions. Jean-Charles Colas-Roy, LREM deputy for Isère to franceinfo

We studied the text all night until a quarter past two. We were certain to propose them, including when we studied the text in the sustainable development committee and in the economic affairs committee. Targeted compensation, for example, or insurance systems. This may exist in other countries where, indeed, in good years, the public authorities, the State, the farmers, the sugar industry set aside in order to be able to compensate, on the one hand, when there are climatic hazards or a pest attack. And then also, invest more massively in finding an alternative to these neonicotinoids which are phytosanitary products, very powerful and very harmful insecticides.

Authorize the neonicotinoids again. For you, is it an ecological renunciation on the part of the executive?

I am not making a trial of intentions and indeed, the majority wish to support the industry as best as possible. But the biodiversity law in 2016 was a major step forward. And I don’t want us to open Pandora’s box and give the envy or example to other sectors to be able to say to ourselves: “But finally, in 4 or 5 years, if ever there is. a season which is bad “, because here, we are talking about a single season for beet trees,” we will suddenly be able to ask again for the authorization of powerful or harmful insecticides “. I think that we must at this moment particularly strengthen our credibility and not go back on major advances. The 2016 law was one of them, because we also have very strong announcements to make in terms of ecological transition. On the recovery plan, 30 billion euros are put on the table on the 100 billion of the recovery plan for the greening of the economy. In this finance bill, we have made enormous progress on the renovation of buildings, on a hydrogen plan, on everything we are doing on the transition to the electric vehicle.

At a time when we need to build our credibility, let’s not come and send mixed signals. Jean-Charles Colas-Roy

When you hear calls not to vote on this bill, in particular from Nicolas Hulot or Matthieu Orphelin, do you also hear a call to distance yourself from the Republic on the march?

Not at all. Because I am very comfortable in the Republic on the move and it is also our strength to be able to have internal debates, to be able to express different positions. I salute the action of the government and the majority who have tried to regulate this text, to set up a monitoring committee. But for me, these advances were too minimal compared to the challenge of going back on this biodiversity law. A very strong symbol, a step forward in 2016 which also left time for the sectors to adapt. There is a specificity, we must help farmers, but not by going back on this law.