Singer Neha Kakkar has shared a video on an Instagram. This video is of her boyfriend Rohanpreet Singh’s first meeting with parents. After watching this video, it is being said that this is a video of Roca Ceremony. In this, Neha and Rohanpreet are holding each other’s hands very firmly and smiling while talking. Neha has also written a caption, sharing this video.

Neha Kakkar wrote, “I met her parents and family on this day. Love you Rohanpreet.” Along with this, he also wrote the hashtag Neha Preet. Rohanpreet has also commented on this video of Neha. He wrote, “IEEE LOVE YOU MORE NEHU.” In the next comment, he wrote that the whole world was found by holding his hand.

Rohanpreet wrote, “IEEE, you are my life O Bangi Re. I fell in love with you very much. I cannot explain this day to you in a lot of words. I got the whole world by holding your hand. Love you till the end of infinity I will. My queen, my everything. ” On this video post of Neha, his fans are also wishing him the best. People are also praising the pair of both.

Let me tell you that recently Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet shared their relationship with each other on their Instagram and announced their relationship and marriage. Sharing the picture, Neha Kakkar wrote, “You are mine, Rohanpreet”. With this, Rohanpreet commented on this post of Neha, “Babu love you so much my life. Yes I am only yours. My life.”

