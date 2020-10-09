Bollywood’s Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has a very good bonding with her son Ranbir Kapoor. Neetu Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni often shares pictures of her mother and brother on social media. At the same time, now Neetu Kapoor was seen dancing to Ranbir Kapoor’s song and her video is going viral.

Choreographer Rajendra Singh shared video

Choreographer Rajendra Singh, known as Mastrji on social media, has shared a video on his Instagram account. In this, Neetu Kapoor is performing dance rehearsals on the song ‘Ghaghra’ from son Ranbir Kapoor’s film ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’. Let’s say that in the film, this song was filmed on Ranbir Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit.



Question about Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s marriage

After this dance rehearsal video of Neetu Kapoor went viral, the fans raised questions about the wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Fans asked if this was a rehearsal for Ranbir and Alia’s wedding.

Neetu Kapoor’s upcoming film

Talking about Neetu Kapoor’s workfront, it is being said that the director will be seen in Raj Mehta’s next film. Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani will also appear in this film. At the same time, Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen in director Ayan Mukherjee’s film ‘Brahmastra’.