Guest of France Inter Monday February 1, Clément Beaune, the Secretary of State for European Affairs, explained that France was in favor of abandoning the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, while pro-Navalny protests are widely repressed in Russia. “We have already said it, indeed”, he replied, questioned on this subject. This gas pipeline, mainly owned by the Russian giant Gazprom, is to link Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea.

“The Nord Stream option is an option that can be seen”, explained Clément Beaune. But “It is a German decision since it is a gas pipeline which is in Germany and we have always said that we have the greatest doubts about this project”, he detailed. Chancellor Angela Merkel for her part reaffirmed her attachment to the project on January 21.

“You have to be clear-headed, that’s not enough”

The subject has also been on the table since the alleged poisoning of Alexeï Navalny – for which the latter blames President Valdimir Putin – his arrest upon his return to Russia on January 17 after five months of convalescence in Germany and the repression of demonstrations calling for his release.

The Europeans are also considering the adoption of new sanctions if Russian President Vladimir Putin continues the crackdown on the opposition.

“We have already taken sanctions, we could take some but we have to be clear-headed, that is not enough “, said the Secretary of State.

In early December, work on this project of more than 9 billion euros and 1,200 kilometers of submarine link had resumed in German waters, after being suspended for nearly a year due to US sanctions.

The Russian police proceeded Sunday to more than 5,000 arrests and blocked the center of several cities, including Moscow, during new demonstrations to demand the release of the opponent Alexeï Navalny.