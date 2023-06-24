National Guard truck was hit by a trailer in El Saltoleaving nine officers woundedfour of them seriously.

The accident occurred on Friday, June 23, on the highway that leads from El Salto to the highway to Libre Zapotlanejo, at the intersection with Maravilla street, in the Agua Fría neighborhood.

According to witnesses, the GN cargo van was hit from the rear by the trailer, so the driver lost control and left the road, according to El Occidental.

Due to the various impact officers were thrown in different directions, lying on the road.

Paramedics from the Green Cross and Red Cross arrived at the scene to attend to the injured who They were taken to various aid stations.

