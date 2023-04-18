We only applaud the celebration of a victory or other achievement. Put your fingers in your ears and point to the sky or circle and yell “Siiu!” It doesn’t matter to us, as long as you don’t hurt anything or anyone. NASCAR driver John Hunter Nemecheck does not take this wise advice. Fortunately, his team’s main sponsor is a specialist in fire safety.

That Nemechek celebrates his victory in a special way is not new. In American style, he plants the front of his car against a wall and steps on the accelerator, for example. Usually that only results in a cloud of smoke. But now the tires and parts of the body are on fire. The commentators give Nemechek the unnecessary advice to get out, but the driver does not.

He drives forward a bit, after which burning parts of his car end up on the track. His team orders him to put his car in reverse. Nemecheck does that anyway, after which some marshalls extinguish the fire. And you hope they don’t, but they do anyway; the commentators make the obvious’on firejoke. Nemecheck can laugh about it afterwards and thanks sponsor Pye Barker for putting out the fire. But maybe he should also visit a doctor to have the hole in his head checked.

