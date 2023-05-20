Video | NASA buys a lander from Jeff Bezos’ company

The US Space Administration has signed a contract with two companies to manufacture ball launchers.

World Amazon billionaire, one of the richest people Jeff Bezos gets his ship to the moon.

US space agency NASA said on Friday that it had signed an agreement with Bezos’ Blue Origin company to send a 16-meter-tall Blue Moon lander to orbit the Earth in the late 2020s. The value of the contract is approximately 3.4 billion dollars, or 3.14 billion euros.

Blue Origin’s partners in the project are Lockheed Martin, Boeing, the application company Draper and the robotics company Astrobotic.

Nasan according to the plans, humans will return to the surface of the Moon on the Artemis 3 flight, perhaps as early as the end of 2025. After this, the plans are to continue flights and at the same time prepare a trip to Mars.

The landing craft for the first flights will be built by a billionaire Elon Musk’s founded by private space company SpaceX.

The last time man stepped on the surface of the Moon was in 1972 during the Apollo lunar project flight.

“Our partnership is just part of this golden age of spaceflight,” NASA’s director general Bill Nelson beamed at the press conference. He added that having a second launcher for the Artemis program will promote competition.

With the help of private subcontractors, Nasa aims to reduce the billion-dollar costs of space flights.